Celebrate the Winter Solstice with restorative yoga Dec. 21
December 15, 2017
If you go …
What: Restorative Yoga Practice for Winter Solstice.
When: Thursday, Dec. 21, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Where: The Vail Vitality Center.
Cost: $15 in advance or $20 day-of.
More information: Call 970-476-7960 to sign up or visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com for more information.
VAIL — Set your intention for the new year at the upcoming Restorative Yoga Practice for Winter Solstice.
Taking place at the Vail Vitality Center from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, this restorative workshop will invite you to settle into the quietude of the season.
Yoga instructor Morgan Flavive-Foro will lead the workshop, which will begin with an intention setting ritual before moving into a series of passive postures mostly supported on the floor.
"Practitioners will tune into stillness, soften the tissues and connect with the inner light that shines bright through all of life's changing tides," Flahive-Foro said. "You can expect to leave feeling rejuvenated and connected to a purposeful intention for the New Year."
The workshop will be lit by candlelight and accompanied by bells.
"Rituals help us to remain connected to our ancestors and to the collective consciousness," Flahive-Foro said. "Like our ancestors have done since the beginning of time, we honor the cycles and seasons of life."
The cost of the workshop is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of, if space remains. Call 970-476-7960 to register. Visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com to learn about additional upcoming yoga workshops and other Vail Vitality Center offerings.
