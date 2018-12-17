Celebrate winter at Winterfest this weekend

In its 12th year, Art in Public Places is has announced its signature Vail Winterfest events, which will take place this weekend. Programs include the Paper Lantern Project, Holiday Lantern Walk and the ever-popular Vail Winterfest Ice Theater. The Paper Lantern Project invites residents and guests to share holiday spirit and goodwill during this magical time of year. Build your own paper lantern at home or participate in a workshop to join the Holiday Lantern Walk on Sunday celebrating the grand opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

Friday

Cocktails & Canvas: Lantern Painting with the Alpine Arts Center

Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants how to paint paper lanterns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lionshead Village Welcome Center. This lively evening will include holiday music, complimentary light snacks and wine and beer available for purchase. Create your unique lantern to bring to the Holiday Lantern Walk on Sunday. The event will cost $10.

RSVP: http://www.alpineartscenter.org or 970-926-2732. Indicate number in your party, as space is limited.

Sunday

Lantern Making Workshop with Alpine Arts Center

Create your lantern at a free workshop with Alpine Arts Center in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Allow yourself 30 minutes at this drop-in workshop to create your lantern. Immediately following the workshop, join us for the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village.

RSVP: meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Indicate number in your party.

Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village

In its sixth year, the Holiday Lantern Walk is a joyful celebration of light and a favorite family tradition. Enjoy festive alpine entertainment and hot chocolate, as attendees gather in Slifer Square before the walk. This holiday tradition is a short jolly procession led by Santa and Ralph, the world's tallest elf, through Vail Village. Winding its way to the Gore Creek Promenade the walk culminates at the grand opening of the 12th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., Grown Men in Lederhosen will provide family-friendly live music, Santa and Ralph will arrive at 5 p.m., and the walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. Complimentary lights and treats will be distributed before the walk.

Grand Opening Celebration, 12th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater

Help celebrate the coolest outdoor ice theater at 5:45 p.m. at the Gore Creek Promenade. Art in Public Places, along with ice sculptor Paul Wertin, and Alpine Ice brings back the popular free and family-friendly cinematic experience in ice this winter season. Lounge in oversized ice thrones while enjoying the scenic Gore Creek during the day and film projections on a screen created in ice in the evening. The Vail Winterfest Ice Theater will feature favorite holiday cartoon "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the opening celebration. Projection begins daily at dusk and runs until 10:00 p.m. and will be on view until the ice melts.