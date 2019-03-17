Bonfire Brewing toasts Colorado Craft Beer Week with new brews, special events

Happy St. Patrick’s Day — now grab a beer.

However, if your stock at home is lacking and you don’t feel like stopping at a liquor store, Bonfire Brewing in Eagle has plenty of options for you.

In addition to their regulars, they’re introducing a number of new brews this week in honor of Colorado Craft Beer Week. They’re also hosting several special events to keep you entertained while you drink.

The celebrations kicked off Saturday with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring a few new brews that are still available today.

The High Desert Nitro Stout is, get this, a dry stout and a returning favorite. After not serving the stout for about four months, owners Andy and Amanda Jessen and head brewer Zack Kaplan are bringing back the beer for the week. According to Kaplan, it’ll be somewhat similar to a classic Guinness.

The Mexican Mocha Imperial Stout will take the brewery’s 10w80 Imperial Stout and add elements of Mexican mocha, a dry chocolate with several spices mixed in.

“It’s kind of going to have an in-your-face cinnamon to it,” Kaplan said.

Also being offered is a barrel-aged version of their Scotch Ale.

“We usually only make (the scotch ale) once a year,” said Andy. “But we had a lot of people asking for it again.

For this barrel-aged version, Bonfire worked with 39 North Spirits to acquire several whiskey barrels to age the beer in.

“It will give it a smooth, thick body and you’ll get a touch of that whiskey and the oak,” Kaplan said.

And of course, what is St. Paddy’s Day without a green beer? Bonfire will be serving their signature blonde, but with green coloring.

“It just doesn’t feel like St. Patrick’s Day without a green drink,” Andy said.

The week’s fun doesn’t stop there, however.

Monday

Monday will bring Meet The Brewers Night, where all four brewers will be present at the tap room to talk beer and answer questions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Bonfire will be officially releasing the lineup for its annual Block Party, which was named the best local summer festival of the 2018-19 season. The announcement party will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., and will feature music from The Runaway Grooms, a band based right here in the Vail Valley.

Wednesday

Wednesday is Pint Day for Bonfire and the other members of the Colorado Brewers Guild. To celebrate, $6 pints will be served in a special glass that the drinker will be able to take home.

$1 from each pint sold will go to the Guild — an organization dedicated to advocating for breweries across the state on every level from lobbying politicians to assisting with the startups of small breweries.

“When we first opened, we needed small business advice (from the guild),” said Andy. “They were instrumental in getting us started here.”

The Jessens joined the guild within three months of opening.

“The Guild and Colorado Craft Beer Week is a great way to draw attention to breweries and to the industry,” Andy said.

“And it’s a great way to celebrate and experiment with new flavors,” added Kaplan.

Thursday

Thursday will play host to Guess Your Flight Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Andy will be pouring flights for patrons, and should they correctly guess which six beers they’ve been served, the flight will be free. Worry not, for those without superb guessing skills, flights at Bonfire Brewing only cost $10.

Additionally, the plan is to introduce a coconut and macadamia nut variation of their 10w80 Imperial Stout. Kaplan noted that he’s particularly excited for this one, as macadamia nuts have an interesting flavor on their own, much less in beer.

Friday

A special beer release will take place on Friday. Thunder Kitten is a longtime favorite golden sour, blended with various fruity flavors. The Thunder Kitten Fruited Golden Sour will make a return, this time blended with pink guava (other variations have included blueberry and mango), making a drink that Kaplan calls “really, really refreshing.”

Saturday

Late winter is Girl Scout cookie season, and in Colorado, it’s always beer season, so why not pair the two?

While supplies last, Bonfire will be pairing brews with cookies purchased from a local girl scout. Try four beer pairings for $8.

Sunday

Because they just haven’t put on enough events yet, Bonfire will wrap up Colorado Craft Beer Week with a history lesson.

The Eagle County Historical Society will put on a live-action presentation, actors and all, on the history of beer, whiskey and bootlegging in Eagle County. The time of the event has yet to be determined but will take place in the afternoon.

For more information on Bonfire’s events for the week, visit facebook.com/bonfirebrewing/.

Arts & Entertainment Editor Nate Day can be reached at nday@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2932.