Celebrity chefs in Beaver Creek, Lindsey Vonn’s new book, Skimo races, après ski music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/21/22

Beaver Creek Culinary Weekend

Beaver Creek chefs welcome guest chefs and pouring partners as well as outdoor activities at this year’s Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend.

For decades, Beaver Creek has hosted culinary events that aren’t just about the food and drink, the slopes are featured, too. After taking a break due to the pandemic, the Winter Culinary Weekend is back.

The chefs at Beaver Creek open up their restaurants to chefs from all over. This year, most of the chefs hail from California, with one coming from the Front Range. The collaborations begin well before the first dish is served or drink is poured. Wines are selected and boundaries are pushed as the chefs and winemakers strive to put on a great show for your taste buds.

Many foodie festivals are held throughout the nation and the world, but it’s special places like Beaver Creek that provide the backdrop and winter sports activities that make this event different. How about getting out on snowshoes before trekking to a beautiful restaurant slope-side for a gourmet lunch? That’s what you’ll find on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Beaver Creek Nordic center, where you’ll get outfitted for snowshoes before going up to Grouse Mountain Grill at the Pines Lodge.

On Saturday, why not ski, then eat, and then ski again? That’s the simple concept behind the aptly Ski.Eat.Ski event on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ski or snowboard with Beaver Creek instructors before heading to Zach’s Cabin at Bachelor Gulch for a gourmet lunch and wine paring. Feel free to eat dessert, you can burn off those calories after you dine on your way back to Beaver Creek Village.

The Winter Culinary Weekend also has an educational component to it. Learn how to mix cocktails at Mixology in the Mountains on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Met Kitchen. Learn new recipes and get some fresh ideas on how to use tequila and whiskey with LALO Tequila and Laws Whiskey House. The Met Kitchen will be pairing the cocktails with hors d’ oeuvres.

Another educational component of the Winter Culinary Weekend is the Wine Glassware and Tasting Seminar from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Shelley Sale, an ambassador from Riedel wine glassware company, which has been around for over 300 years. Riedel Crystal was the first in history to recognize that the taste and aroma of a beverage is affected by the shape of the vessel from which it is consumed.

Trust me on this, tasting is believing and you’ll think about glass choice with every glass of wine moving forward. The great thing about this is you get to keep the glassware in the Riedel glass kit, which is valued at $119 and the cost of a ticket is $75, so you’re getting a deal here.

For a list of events, chef bios and for tickets, go to beavercreek.com/culinary .

Lindsey Vonn Virtual Book Release Event

The Bookworm of Edwards will host a virtual book release event with Lindsey Vonn featuring her new book, “Rise” on Friday.

Lindsey Vonn just released her new book, “Rise,” earlier this month and The Bookworm is hosting a virtual discussion on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Olympic medalist, World Cup champion and former Vail resident and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete will address questions for the audience during a busy press tour she is doing virtually and in-person across the nation and world.

While Vonn’s first book, “Strong is the New Beautiful,” which came out in 2016, focused more on embracing one’s own natural beauty, nutrition and fitness tips and style secrets, “Rise” is a memoir about success and sacrifices the athlete has endured during her nearly two-decade career. You don’t earn eighty-two World Cup wins, four Overall World Cup titles, three Olympic medals and eight World Championship medals without encountering some setbacks, and Vonn addresses her physical setbacks as well as her mental setbacks in this new book.

The Bookworm of Edwards has signed copies of Vonn’s book in the store and you must purchase a book in order to attend the virtual presentation. The cost is $35 for a single ticket or $40 for a couple. For more information, visit bookwormofedwards.com or call 970-926-READ.

Uphill and Skimo Races

The Vail Recreation District will host Uphill and Skimo races this Saturday on Arrowhead Mountain.

Get your exercise done and out of the way early on Saturday morning during the Vail Recreation District’s Uphill and Skimo Race at Arrowhead. The event features an uphill competition (you only are timed during the uphill portion) and skimo (you are timed for the uphill and the downhill portion).

You pick your mode of transport and the Vail Recreation District picks the route.

Race categories:

Uphill ski

Uphill splitboard

Uphill non-ski/splitboard

Skimo

Route:

Uphill: Cresta and Pow Wow Trails

Downhill: Golden Bear Trail

Racers will ascend about 1,700 vertical feet and just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead to the top of the Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17).

Since no uphill travel is allowed during operating hours at Vail or Beaver Creek, this race will start early, 7 a.m. to be exact. You can sleep in a little if you register in advance and save some money, too. Register online before 2 p.m. on Friday. Pre-race bib pick up will be at Alpine Quest Sports on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Race pricing:

Pre-registered: $36 for adults, $25 for students

Day-of registration: $47 for adults, $35 for students

Racers will be rewarded with a post-race breakfast at base-area restaurant, Broken Arrow Café. Awards will be given out to the top finishers and there will also be a raffle. For more information, go to vailrec.com .

Après Ski Music

Live music during après ski is part of the experience. End your day at one of the local establishments and sing along to a few tunes.

Seasoned skiers and riders know that any day on the slopes is not complete without going to après ski. “Après” in French means “after” so “after” you get done skiing or snowboarding you head to the local bars and recount the tales of the day over drinks.

Live music is often a part of après ski in Europe and that trend has been a part of the American scene since chairlifts started spinning in the States. Here’s the low down on where to find music up and down the valley during après ski hours (usually in the 3 to 6 p.m. range) this weekend:

Friday

Red Lion:

Friday – Saturday: Nick Steingart from 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Andy Cyphert from 4 – 6 p.m.

Vail Chophouse

Friday – Saturday: Phil Long from 3 -6 p.m.

Sunday: Chuck Grossman from 3 – 6 p.m.

Park Hyatt Brass Bear Bar

Friday: Brendan McKinney from 3 – 6 p.m.

Powder 8 Kitchen & Tap

Friday: Matt Garth from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Lodge at Vail

Saturday: Lucas Parker, Jessica Paige and Mike BBQ from 3 – 6 p.m.

Shakedown Bar Vail

Friday: Brothers Unplugged from 4 – 8 p.m.

Sunday: Dave Tucker from 4 – 8 p.m.

Westin Riverfront Lookout Lobby Bar

Saturday: Brendan McKinney from 3 – 6 p.m.

Drunken Goat

Saturday: Matt Garth from 3 – 6 p.m.

Tavern on Vail Square

Saturday: Kevin Danzig & Peter Fontanese from 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Nick Steingart from 3 – 6 p.m.

Music in the Streets (Lionshead)

Friday: Sam Bee, Evolution from 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday: Sam Bee, Twang Box from 3 – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Evolution, Ghost Town Duo from 3 – 6 p.m.

For more information, go to the Vail Daily Events Calendar.

Riverwalk Theater will be screening “Torn,” a National Geographic documentary this weekend.

“Torn” documentary at Riverwalk Theater

In addition to the major motion pictures that the Riverwalk Theater hosts, the family owned-and-operated venue also offers movies that may not make it to the big screens nationwide. “Torn” is a National Geographic documentary about climber Alex Lowe. It captures the personal journey of Lowe’s son, Max, and how he came to terms with his father’s death.

Alex Lowe was a famous mountain climber who was killed in an avalanche in 1999 in the Himalayas. Left behind were his three young sons, Max, Sam and Isaac and wife Jennifer. The avalance also took the life of Lowe’s friend and cameraman, David Bridges. The third climber on the mountain that day was Conrad Anker, the only survivor, and close friend of Lowe’s and Bridges.

Max Lowe, now in his 30s, directed the documentary that covers the family dynamics after his father dies. Conrad Anker, who suffers from “survivor’s guilt” ended up marrying Lowe’s wife and became a permanent part of the family’s life.

For years, the bodies of Lowe and Bridges were frozen into the landscape of one of the tallest peaks in the world until a climber spotted bodies and Anker and the Lowe family went to the Himalayas to bring Alex home.

“Torn” will only be at the Riverwalk Theater for a short period of time, so get your tickets online to see this documentary. Come early and enjoy pizza, wraps, brisket sandwiches, beer and wine along with your movie theater favorites like popcorn and Junior Mints. Learn more at riverwalktheater.com