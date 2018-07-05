Celebrity dancers announced for Star Dancing Gala, online voting open

AVON — The 10th annual YouthPower365 Star Dancing Gala returns Tuesday, July 17, featuring a Shakespearian twist at the Vail Valley Jet Center.

The event's local celebrity dancers are hard at work both on and off the dance floor.

"We have a great lineup of local celebrity dancers this year who are incredibly dedicated to helping the children in our community through their dancing performances," said Melisa Rewold-Thuon, executive director of YouthPower365.

The public can support the cause by purchasing votes of $10 or more for their favorite dancers online at vote.stardancinggala.com.

Support Local Children

With the theme "Set the Stage," the Star Dancing Gala celebrates and supports the successful public-private partnership between all of Eagle County's schools and YouthPower365, which provides extended learning opportunities for more than 4,200 young people.

Recommended Stories For You

Themed on Shakespeare, this year's event is divided into three "acts" — the first being cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres. During the second act, attendees will dine on a five-star dinner while watching dance performances featuring the celebrity dancers and notable local professional dancers. Young local dancers who take part in Celebrate the Beat and the Vail Performing Arts Academy will also perform before the live auction begins. During the final act, attendees will dance the night away with DJ Carve.

Former Colorado State Senator and current Colorado gubernatorial candidate Mike Johnston will again emcee the event.

The dancers have been hard at work rehearsing and raising money to help support YouthPower365's mission: "To provide extended learning year-round that inspires, educates and empowers the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle to career."

To help support their endeavor, vote for your favorite dancer at http://www.stardancinggala.com.

Without further ado, here are the celebrity dancers you'll see steal the show at the Star Dancing Gala (ladies first):

Doe Browning

Having danced at the first Star Dancing Gala in 2009, Doe will return to the stage for the 10th anniversary. Over the years, she has made a significant impact on the Vail Valley community through her commitment to philanthropy, supporting the Bright Future Foundation, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail Art in Public Places, Bravo! Vail and others. She's also a longtime supporter of YouthPower365, having served on the board of directors.

Amanda Precourt

Along with being the visionary behind YouthPower365's Girl PowHER program, Amanda serves on the boards of The Depression Center at Anschutz Medical Center and the Denver Art Museum. She owns AJP Realty & Design LLC, a residential development and design firm.

Sophia Walder

A current student at the University of Southern California, Sophia is an avid dancer and volunteered countless hours bringing her love of dance to others as an ambassador at the Vail Dance Festival, co-founder of Dance Education Outreach for local students and as a student teacher at the Vail Valley Academy of Dance. She's performing at the Star Dancing Gala in honor of her late father, David Walder.

Yvette Frampton

As the mother of three children, Yvette is dancing at the Star Dancing Gala to show her kids it's important to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. Yvette vacationed in Vail with her family as a child and met her now husband, Vail native Chris Frampton while attending college in North Carolina. She serves on the Davidson College Board of Trustees and the Advisory Board for the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus. She earned her MFA in film directing from New York University, and her short films have screened at film festivals around the world.

Erik Garcia

After graduating from Battle Mountain High School in Edwards, Erik earned the coveted full-ride Guardian Scholarship to attend Colorado Mesa University. Erik, who participated in YouthPower365 programs when he moved to the valley in middle school, now works at R.A. Nelson and gives back to the organization by volunteering. A passionate soccer player, Erik volunteers his time as a coach for COPA and Academic Soccer and coaches for the Vail Valley Soccer Club. As a husband and father of three, when Erik takes the stage on July 17, he hopes to show his children that hard work pays off.

John Dawsey

John has lived in Eagle County for more than two-and-a-half decades. He and his wife, Yvonne, are grateful to raise their two children, Ryan and Catherine, in the valley. When John isn't working as the vice president/general manager of Colorado Mountain Express, he enjoys golf, skiing and biking; he appreciates that Vail is full of like-minded people who share a passion for the outdoors and are committed to making this community a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Reed Eberly

Growing up in Indiana, Reed developed a love for traveling with his family, including trips out West. His career path lead to a profession in the securities business as he continued to maintain a passion for adventure and travel. Reed and his wife, Jane, moved to the Vail Valley from Chicago in 2010. He's on the advisory board for Roundup River Ranch, and is a strong supporter of the Vail Valley Foundation, having seen firsthand through friends and associates the positive benefits of the YouthPower365 programs. Reed enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren and has a passion for bridge and Trivial Pursuit, challenge him if you dare!

Travis Coggin

Travis Coggin grew up in Eagle County, skiing, playing hockey and soccer. He graduated from Vail Mountain School and then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. After living in Jackson, Wyo., Aspen, Colo. and Chicago, Ill., he moved back to Vail in 2012 and immersed himself in the community as a Vail Town Council Member and board member for the Vail Valley Young Professionals Association.