Celia Barrie, a sophomore at Battle Mountain High School, went on a safari, took some pictures and created an art exhibition

Celia Barrie also likes to run and play ice hockey in addition to learning photography.

Special to the Daily

Celia Barrie, a sophomore at Battle Mountain High School, will exhibit photos she took on a recent safari in Africa.

Accompanied by her grandparents from Richmond, Virginia, Celia traveled to Qatar, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. While abroad, she viewed lots of wildlife and landscapes, and captured them using a Panasonic Lumix camera with a built-in zoom lens.

In addition to photography, Celia runs cross country for Battle Mountain High School, plays ice hockey, is scuba-certified and plays classical guitar.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is sponsoring this First Friday exhibit and reception at its Minturn Gallery tonight.

This exhibit is made possible by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Outreach program, which provides local venues for young artists and photographers to exhibit their work.

For additional information on this program, contact Andrew Pranger, (fenderstrat37@aol.com), or Christine Sena (cgsena5@gmail.com).

The Minturn Community Fund has generously donated the use of the Minturn Gallery to the Vail Valley Art Guild for exhibits by local artists.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching lives by promoting and fostering artistic growth and building awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. The Vail Valley Art Guild sponsors lectures, field trips and workshops throughout the year, for additional information, visit http://www.vailvalleyartguild.com.