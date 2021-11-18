Ceremonial bell ringing opens the apres season at Express Lift Bar

The 4 p.m. daily bell ringing on Vail Mountain and in both Vail Village and Lionshead pays homage to Vail’s European heritage.

Grab your favorite bell and join local dignitaries for the ceremonial kickoff of Vail Après, hosted by Express Lift Bar on Friday. The fun begins at 3 p.m. when Vail Town Council members and Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard gather with the Express Lift crew and community guests for a ceremonial bell ringing at 4 p.m., followed by signature apres specialties including complimentary beer or wine for the first 100 guests.

Hosted by Express Lift Bar, the iconic watering hole conveniently located next to Gondola One in Vail Village, Friday’s festivities will kick off this season’s Vail Après tradition. The 4 p.m. daily bell ringing on Vail Mountain and in both Vail Village and Lionshead pays homage to Vail’s European heritage in signifying apres ski, a time-honored tradition where skiers and riders come down from the mountain to join friends to celebrate a memorable day on the slopes.

The ceremonial bell ringing takes place on the third Friday of each month from November through April. Featuring a different host restaurant/bar each month, Vail Après ceremonial bell ringing locations will be announced by the first Friday of each month.

The Vail Après tradition was born from a partnership between the town of Vail, Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association and inspired by a desire to provide a best in class experience for Vail’s guests. The partnership also offers reimagined early season activities and entertainment via Revely, Vail’s Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter, along with a myriad of music and family entertainment in Vail.

Visit DiscoverVail.com/apres for a listing of apres signature specialties. Always bring proper ID to participate.