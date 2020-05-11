Chalk Obstacle Course, outdoor games and a bird coloring page: Kids Corner for the week of 5/11/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily has started a weekly kids section full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during quarantine. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Game of the Week

Spud

Indoors or outdoors: Outdoors, in a wide-open space.

Rules: Give everyone a number (1-however many players there are). Have a leader throw a ball in the air and say one of the numbers. That person has to retrieve the ball, and everyone else runs in the other direction, once the person gets the ball and says “spud” no one can move (including the person whose number got called) then, without moving, the person throws the ball at someone, if it hits them, they have the first letter, S. They can try and dodge the ball by ducking or leaning, but they can’t pick up their feet.

The ball can hit more than one person per round. Start the whole process again. If you get hit again then you have SP, then SPU, then SPUD and you’re out.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Game of the Week is submitted by Mountain Recreation. Visit mountainrec.org for more information.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

canyon / cañón

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Shutterstock

Toy of the Week

Chalk Obstacle Course

Special to the Daily

Best for ages: All ages

Where to buy: Pull out your chalk from storage or buy some at your nearest store

Kids love challenges. Ones that get them outside are even better. Grab your chalk and draw up an obstacle course. Kids can happily skip, jump, crabwalk, and spin through it. There are lots of ideas online if you Google “chalk obstacle course.” You can even throw in a hula hoop for a little extra fun.

The Toy of the Week is submitted by Wishes Toy Store in Avon. Contact the store at 970-845-0456 or visit wisheskids.com.

Time Travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales about local ranches.

Andrea Roth Moore | Special to the Daily

The 1,017 acre Colorado River Ranch, located in Gypsum along the Colorado River, boasts a long history in Eagle County.

Sam Doll arrived in Leadville in 1870. His brother, Frank, joined him in 1885 and jointly they purchased the ranch in 1923. They named it The Grand River Ranch, after the original name of the Colorado River. Herman and Alice Schultz purchased the western portion of the ranch, Willow Creek, and ran a lumber mill where they raised their ten children.

A one-room schoolhouse was built on the property in 1916 attended by area children until 1945. It remains on the property today. Life was not easy for the early ranchers in this area and even traveling to nearby Gypsum was arduous due to crossing the Colorado River and mountain roads. The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad completed the missing link between Sweetwater and Dotsero in the mid-1940s and the ranch’s cattle, sheep and lumber operations were transported to markets. The family heirs sold the ranch to William Stevens in 1964.

Bill and Neva Nottingham purchased the ranch, running a cattle operation while making numerous improvements on the property after selling their Avon ranches to Vail Associates. The current owners purchased the ranch from Cordillera in 2014. Today, Colorado River Ranch reflects a blend of contemporary and Western heritage. Horses and cattle roam the ranch, and across the river, a nest of bald eagles feeds new eaglets.

Currently operating as a working cattle and hay operation, the ranch specializes in Wagyu cattle, a Japanese specialty breed known for its grass-fed beef. In the summer the cattle graze in Wolcott to enable the hay operation. The entire 1,017 acres is under a conservation easement ensuring that the ranch cannot be developed and will remain a working ranch operation. The present owner remains true to preserving the deep history of the ranch’s agricultural roots in Eagle County.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring page

This photo was taken by Rick Spitzer and appeared on the cover of the Vail Daily on April 12, 2020.

Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.