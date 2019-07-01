Chamber music returns to Bravo! Vail music festival at Donovan Pavillion

The Bravo! Vail festival started as a series of chamber performances, so the festival likes to continue that series even though it's grown since first beginning.

Special to the Daily

Sounds of sublime chamber music returns to the intimate Donovan Pavilion in West Vail tomorrow evening, July 2, when The Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings four chamber concerts this month. It begins with a performance featuring Bravo! Vail Artistic Director and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott and principal string players of Dallas Symphony Orchestra, which is in residence this week at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This is the only concert with availability from the Bravo! Vail Chamber Music Concert series—the other three concerts are already sold out.

Since the founding of Bravo! in 1987, the festival has evolved from a small chamber music series to an international music festival with dozens of performances throughout the Vail Valley. Staying true to its roots, its chamber music series offers audiences an intimacy that cannot be experienced in other concerts.

The July 2 program opens with modern composer Liebermann’s Chamber Concerto No. 1 for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, which was described by The Washington Post as, “brilliant, melodious, heartwarming music that soars and shimmers, rises to frenzies and engages in moments of intense dialogue.” The program is followed by the Romantic-era style of Dvorák’s Terzetto for Two Violins and Viola, a lyrical trio, and Chausson’s Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet.

As the only chamber series concert that is not sold out, interested parties would be well advised to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.

If you go …

What: Dallas Strings & Anne-Marie McDermott at Bravo! Vail

Where: Donovan Pavilion, West Vail

When: Tuesday, July 2 @ 6:00PM

Cost: $33

More information: bravovail.org or 877.812.5700