Charlie Nadler headlines Vail Comedy Show

Comedian Charlie Nadler headlines the Vail Comedy Show on Thursday.

Vail Comedy Show/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Comedy Show returns to Bridge Street Bar this St. Patrick’s Day, featuring headliner Charlie Nadler.

Nadler has performed at colleges around the country at, including a recent gig with Josh Blue, the Colorado-based comedian that made a run on NBC’s America’s Got Talent last year. He has also released four comedy albums.

“The first time I saw Charlie perform he told the best ski joke I had ever heard, and I knew right then I had to get him to Vail Comedy Show,” said Mark Masters, founder of the Vail Comedy Show. “Unfortunately, a few months later a worldwide pandemic started, which makes this week’s show even sweeter.”

Nadler, who is based out of Massachusetts, said he is excited to be back performing in Colorado.

“Some of my best and funniest friends live out here, and the fans are unbelievable,” Nadler said. “It’s such an amazing comedy culture and the people really appreciate jokes in Colorado in the same way they appreciate ski runs.”

Also performing Thursday is Lizzie Wolfson. Originally from New York City, she relocated to Colorado to work on ranches, before trading lassos for microphones. She is a vocal member of the LGBTQ community and has fostered over 100 rescue dogs.

Next month the Vail Comedy Show will be back on April 14 with Joe Praino from the Dirty Sports Podcast and Eddie Ifft from Comedy Central flying in from Los Angeles.

Tickets for the March 17 show are available at VailComedyShow.com and start at $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.