Charry Morris returns to Vail Athletic Club for Soul Stretch yoga weekend

While playing and coaching sports, Charry Morris always knew that the spiritual body was just as important as the physical body.

Stacey Jemison | Special to the Daily

The Vail Athletic Club is hosting a Soul Stretch Weekend with Charry Morris on Friday Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.

Morris is excited to be coming back to the Vail Athletic Club for another weekend of yoga, friendship and reconnection. All are welcome to attend the sessions, regardless of physical ability or experience with yoga. Each session will build upon each other, but feel free to attend single sessions if time doesn’t permit the entire weekend.

The weekend kicks off with “The Body” on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Yogis will massage and stretch to drain out fatigue, tension, stiffness and soreness.

On Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., the second session relates to “Our Energy.” Stretching, breathing, concentration and Kriya Yoga techniques bring the mind into a state of absorption and delight, by connecting with the inner energy. Guests have reported leaving this practice with a pleasant buzzing feeling.

The third session, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday focuses on “The Mind.” For many of us, the mind is a scary or intimidating space to enter. So, Morris will share some tricks to ease you into a gentle state of relaxation and concentration.

“It is always one of the highlights of the year at the Vail Athletic Club when Charry joins us for a weekend of true yoga- deep inner work and the connection of community,” said Vail Athletic Club Yoga Director Karen Anderson. “These workshops are accessible to anyone and you’re guaranteed to leave enriched and renewed.”

Morris comes to the practice of yoga from an athlete’s perspective. She comes with 10 years of professional soccer, 13 years as a certified ski instructor, 30 years of coaching and teaching tennis and 20 years of sharing yoga. Yet, even with all this physical work, Morris always knew there was something beyond what the eye could see.

“This weekend is dedicated to realizing where you are currently in your life and within your spiritual process,” said Morris. “It is about transforming the academic shape of yoga into humble living wisdom, including deepening inner connections, meaningful friendships and stretching the soul.”

The cost is $20 per session in advance and $30 on the day of the workshop. For more information or to sign up, please call 970-476-7960 or visit https://vailathleticclub.com/soul-stretch/.