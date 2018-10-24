Chart-topping indie band Lo Moon to perform in Beaver Creek

The idea behind the Underground Sound Concert Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) is to introduce new music to the Vail Valley. So far, it's featured Flamenco music, a harpist-vocalist duo and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, a band that the late David Bowie enjoyed.

However, one of the bigger acts coming to the series is Lo Moon.

The band is classified as an indie group is influenced by 80s synth music, but has also been described as having music ready for stadiums.

The band admittedly appreciates music from the 80s and 90s a great deal, and that they don't keep up with modern bands very much. Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode and The Cure are cited as some of their strongest influences.

Lo Moon, comprised of vocalist Matt Lowell, Cristana Baker on guitar, bass and keys and guitarist Sam Stewart, kicked off in Los Angeles after members came from Long Island, Denver and London to jump into the music scene.

After their creation, they practiced in a shed in Lowell's backyard.

Now, they've released their self-titled debut album that focuses heavily on the human experience, inspired by Lowell's own relationship and his move from the Big Apple to the City of Angels. The album was released by music industry juggernaut Columbia Records the single "This Is It" peaked at number six on the Billboard Adult Alternative Charts, where the single "Real Love" hit number 26. Additionally, the album peaked at number four on the Top Heatseekers Album chart.

Aside from their acclaimed album, the band has made a name for themselves by hitting the road with major acts like The War On Drugs, Phoenix, London Grammar, Temple, Ride, Glass and more. Better yet, the band has played at major music festivals like the Governors Ball Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

Lo Moon will bring their unique, progressive sounds to Beaver Creek's Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of the Underground Sound Concert Series. They will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at the VPAC box office or online at http://www.vilarpac.org.