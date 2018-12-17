Chateau Beaver Creek unveils latest amenities

Chateau Beaver Creek, known as Beaver Creek's "castle on the hill," has announced its newest amenities: a completely reimagined spa and a refreshed skier lounge that opened this month. The property is perfect for visitors seeking a luxury lodging experience with all of the amenities and services of a five-star hotel, and the privacy and exclusivity of an owners club.

The spa, which is open to registered guests and homeowners, now taps into one of the most ancient relaxation traditions known to humans—sanitas per aquam, or "health through water." Guests experience a hydrothermal bathing experience complete with a new Finnish-style dry sauna, aromatherapy in the steam room, hot tubs and cold drench bucket showers. Talented therapists provide more than a dozen types of massage, energy and special healing techniques (such as Reiki and theta healing) and European-style facial treatments.

After a day spent exploring Beaver Creek Mountain atop skis, a snowboard or snowshoes, guests can relax in Chateau Beaver Creek's skier lounge, which has new custom furniture, lighting and more. A roaring fire greets guests who can replenish with homemade hot cocoa and fresh soup.

Additional amenities include a new wellness studio where complimentary yoga, Pilates and fitness classes are taught, a well-appointed fitness room with state-of-the-art strength training equipment, a heated indoor-outdoor pool and an outdoor hot tub perfect for stargazing.

Slendido, too

The property is also home to the acclaimed Splendido at the Chateau, a beloved restaurant in the Vail Valley. The new winter menu features offerings like charred baby octopus with ying yang beans, rouille and fennel and Atlantic monkfish with short rib, carrot and chanterelle mushrooms.

Additionally, Splendido welcomes two new faces this season. Cory Melanson, who previously worked at notable restaurants The Wildflower, Larkspur and Sweet Basil in the Vail Valley, has returned from living in Portland to take the sous chef position. Additionally, Matthew McConnell, who has worked at Splendido since 2015 was promoted to dining room director this season.

These new additions to the Chateau experience reflect the property's attention to detail and focus on a comprehensive luxury experience that benefits not only guests but certainly owners as well.