Cheap ski gear for sale at Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo this weekend

The 27th annual Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo will take over the Colorado Convention Center this weekend with a new primary retailer offering deals of 20-70 percent off unsold gear from last year's inventory.

Gone is Colorado Ski & Golf, which was the show's centerpiece purveyor of skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, clothing and accessories since its inception in 1991. It has been replaced by Sun & Ski Sports, a retailer based in Texas.

Because last year wasn't a great one for ski and snowboard gear sales, there's a lot of leftover material that needs to move to make room for this year's product lines, so the savings may be even bigger than skiers and riders saw at the Labor Day sales, according to a spokesman for the expo. Sun & Ski Sports also has a deal sweetener: If you buy a ski or snowboard and bindings, you can bring in your boots and they will mount your bindings for free.

As usual, every ski area in the state not owned by Vail Resorts will be there offering information and ticket sales, and there is an exception to the absence of Vail Resorts holdings. Crested Butte, which was acquired by VR over the summer, will be there.