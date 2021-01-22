Check out the new Ice Bikes added to Beaver Creek’s ice rink

Ice Bikes are basically beach cruisers with a blade instead of a wheel in the front and a studded snow tire on the back. The whole bike is on a frame that is also on blades so it can slide. (Beaver Creek Resort

If you haven’t been up to Beaver Creek’s ice rink lately, you probably haven’t seen that latest way to travel on ice. Ice Bikes offer riders a way to safely travel on the slick surface and provide a bit of a workout, too.

You may be wondering just how this could work, since gravitational forces could easily place you and the bike on the ground horizontally in no time flat. But these bikes have been built to prevent them from tipping over.

The Ice Bikes and other art installations were made by Demiurge, who did all the sculptural fabrications in the Beaver Creek Wonder project. Demiurge put a studded tire on the back wheel of a beach cruiser bike and replaced the front tire with a blade like you would find on the bottom of an ice skate. They then put the whole bike is on a frame that is also on blades so it can slide, but tipping the bike over is not possible.

To get this contraption moving, you still pedal to propel yourself across the ice and to brake, simply reverse your foot on the pedal, just like on a single speed bicycle. When you get the hang of it, you may even be able to turn the handlebars and skid to a stop and feel super cool about your newfound ice biking skills.

It may look easy, but if you pedal hard, you can get your heart rate up and give your legs a little workout, too. But the idea behind these bikes is to have fun and not necessarily exert yourself.

Ice Bikes are available daily and cost $25 for a 30-minute time slot. Choose from 12 – 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 – 1 p.m. during the day or time slots at 8 – 8:30 p.m. or 8:30 – 9 p.m. under the lights of the rink at night. These time slots are used exclusively for ice bikers before and after the rink is open to skaters. Once you’ve booked a time, you can check out your registered bikes at the Beaver Creek Ice Skate Rental, located next to Base Mountain Sports in the Beaver Creek Village.

So far the Ice Bikes have received praise from people looking for something different to do and is a perfect way to socially distance and do an outdoor activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guests have really enjoyed the Ice Bikes, since they can enjoy the Beaver Creek Ice Rink and sliding across the ice surface in a completely new way,” said Sarah Innerarity, marketing and communications manager for Beaver Creek Resort Company. “We encourage everyone to try the Ice Bikes, capture photos and share the fun.”

Beaver Creek currently has four Ice Bikes in its fleet but could add more if the interest is there from guests. (Beaver Creek Resort

If the demand is there, the Beaver Creek Resort Company could add more bikes to the fleet. The Ice Bikes are a part of Beaver Creek Wonder, which includes the Ice Bikes and five new art installations throughout the Plaza level of Beaver Creek.

No skates are necessary, just dress for wintry weather and give this new attraction a try. Those wanting to ride the ice bikes unaccompanied by an adult need to be 8 years old or older. For more information and to book a time slot, go to beavercreek.com.