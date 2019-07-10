Chefs in the Gardens lets amateur chefs get up close and personal with Vail’s finest

Lisa Yacono worked in several restaurants before branching off into private catering.

This week kicks off the summertime Chefs is the Gardens series hosted by Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. For the next six weeks, head down to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater lobby in Ford Park on Thursdays at noon to watch favorite chefs from local restaurants dish their secret methods behind their appetizers, entrees and desserts. Guests will spend an hour learning tricks of the trade white tasting samples and watching demonstrations of recipes that can be made at home. This series is sponsored by Shamrock Foods.

On Thursday, July 11, the featured chef is Lisa Yacono from Dining Redefined, a personalized organic catering service. Yacono’s specialty is plant-based cuisine. She will prepare a three-course meal that will leave guests in vegan awe.

Yacono, who is Italian trained, worked for some of the most well-known chefs in Boca Raton before moving on to the Governor’s Club. From there, she went into private party catering.

No advance registration required. Members can call (970) 476-0103 to reserve a spot. Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.com to view the full summer schedule.