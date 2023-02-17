Chicago comes to Vail: Legendary rock ‘n’ roll band performs at The Amp on Aug. 11

Don’t miss Chicago in Vail at The Amp on Friday, Aug. 11

What: Chicago

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $59.50 for general admission lawn tickets or $99.50-$129.50 for reserved pavilion seats

More information: Visit GRFAVail.com/event/chicago

As a band with two Grammy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and streets dedicated in their honor, the signature sound of Chicago continues in 2023 with the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band’s 56th consecutive year of touring. Spanning nearly six decades, Chicago continues to make new music to go along with their timeless hits and the band’s live concerts serve as lively celebrations.

Chicago performs at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock ‘n’ roll era,” the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band with horns came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is also the first American rock band to chart the Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

With hits “25 or 6 to 4,” “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile” and countless others, Chicago more recently released their 38th studio album, “Born For This Moment,” in 2022, encapsulating the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multi-layered harmonic vocalizations and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades. Also in 2022, Gravitas Ventures released Chicago’s documentary, “The Last Band on Stage” – telling the story of how the 55-year-old band survived a pandemic.

Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2020, celebrating the performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. The band was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, earned two American Music Awards and are named as founding artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition to 100,000,000 record sales, 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five Gold singles, Chicago has not missed a single year of touring since its inception. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and Jame Pankow on trombone. The band lineup also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Hermann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

For more information, visit GRFAVail.com/event/chicago