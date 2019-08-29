Chow down on special Sunday ribs at Coyote Cafe

Coyote Cafe’s Buzz is slow-cooking his famous St. Louis-style ribs with a special rub that’s perfect for Sunday Funday celebrations.

Since they’re slow-cooked, each rib is fall-off-the-bone good. Pair the meat with sides including baked beans with a peppery kick and fresh cole slaw.

Buzz’s ribs are a special at the restaurant, starting at 4 p.m. every Sunday through September. Full, half and third options are available. For more information, call 970-949-5001, visit the website at coyotecafe.net or stop by the restaurant in Beaver Creek village.