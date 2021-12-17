Christmas comes early with The 5 Browns at the Vilar on Dec. 21

One family, five pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The 5 Browns – Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae – are the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously to New York’s Juilliard School. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, enjoy beloved holiday songs when Christmas with The 5 Browns comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek as part of The Therese M. Grojean Classical Series.

Featuring fresh, dynamic arrangements of both familiar and lesser known pieces, The 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find – such as the audience at the VPAC’s intimate 535-seat theater in Beaver Creek.

For this performance the quintet will feature beloved and traditional holiday pieces. From Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” to “Carol of the Bells” to “O Holy Night,” this special performance will bring timeless holiday pieces alive.

Whether performing individually or together in various combinations, The 5 Browns reveal a deep connection to the intent of their material while bringing a fresh energy and dynamic character to the color and tonal spectrum of their sound.

The quintet enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in 2002 when People magazine dubbed them the “Fab Five” at about the same time they were featured on “Oprah” and “60 Minutes.” The 5 Browns have released 3 CDs that each went to No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart.

“One family, five pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years,” writes The New York Post.

The 5 Browns have garnered extensive coverage from media outlets ranging from “The Tonight Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show” and “The View” to CNN, Fox and Friends, The New York Times and more.

A career highlight for the quintet is a commissioned five-piano concerto written by famed composer Nico Muhly.

“Rarely does one see five grand pianos huddled onstage, much less hear them played simultaneously in concert,” writes The Washington Post. “By introducing pieces in turn and casually interacting with the audience, they broke down the barriers of the traditional piano recital.”

Upcoming performances in the VPAC’s Holiday Series also include Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle on Dec. 27 and The Doo Wop Project – Holidays in Harmony on Dec. 29.

Visit vilarpac.org for tickets and more information.