Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys makes sure there’s something under the tree for all Eagle County kids

for many of us, the countdown to Christmas means we need to get serious about shopping. But for many of our neighbors, the challenge isn't about getting to the store, it's about finding a way to put something — anything — under the tree.

Or even having a tree at all.

That's the challenge that drives Rebecca Kasper, manager of the Stor-N-Lock in Gypsum. Simply put, Kasper believes every child should have a present to open on Christmas morning. For the past four years, she has worked hard to make sure that happens for local kids through the Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys program.

The program partners with Eagle County Child Protective Services to make sure no local child goes without a present at Christmas. Because the county services personnel work with families and visit homes, its employees have a good idea of local need. But until the toy drive was launched in 2014, the county didn't have a way to address it. The first year for Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys, 500 local kids were served and that figure has only grown with time.

Efforts by the Salvation Army and Adopt-A-Family reach many families during the holiday season, but the need extends beyond what these programs provide. Kasper said the idea behind her toy drive is to meet expressed needs without the necessity of paperwork. The toys will go to families that the county has identified as struggling this Christmas. And Kasper believes this Christmas is proving to be tougher than ever for many families.

"This year we're finding that people are really struggling to find housing," Kasper said. "What is out there is expensive and money is scarce."

Collection Boxes

Collection boxes for Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys are located valleywide. Donors are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys in the boxes, prominently displayed at the various businesses.

"Gift cards are a great donation for older kids," Kasper said. "It's fun to shop for little ones but people think 'Holy moley, what do you get for teenagers?'"

The toy drive only accepts hard goods — no cash or checks.

"We could not do this in this community without the donation locations," Kasper said. "We have a number of new locations this year and we are so grateful for everyone who agreed to be a collection location."

The boxes will be collected Monday, Dec. 18, so delivery crews will have time to get toys to the kids who need them. Drop off donations by Sunday, Dec. 17.

Any local business interested in helping to collect or donate toys can contact Kasper at 970-524-7867.