Cirque FLIP Fabrique brings a slice of a Quebec winter to the Vilar Performing Arts Center Sunday

Francis Fontaine | Special to the Daily

Bruno Gagnon, founder of Cirque FLIP Fabrique, believes more often than not, adults have forgotten how to play and have fun — how to play in the bath, to sing while cooking, to dance to music.

“Somewhere along the line, certain ones among us lose their inner child, the one who amazes us, delights us, fills us with happiness and keeps us alive,” Gagnon said.

And that’s exactly why he’s bringing his high-flying circus act to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Sunday afternoon and evening, the Canadian company promises to deliver a fresh take on contemporary circus.

Live piano music, trapeze artists, trampoline feats, acrobatics, jugglers and Olympian gymnast Camila Comin combine with the exuberant sense of joy that a snow day brings. The troupe chose to depict the magic of a snow day to give audiences — especially those in warmer climates — a feel for their hometown and training quarters at Quebec Circus Arts School in Quebec City.

“Snow days bring us together,” Gagnon said.

But FLIP Fabrique’s snowstorm is unlike any other: winter takes over not just outside, but also in homes, underneath clothing and right into people’s hearts, as it presents “a new blank page in the shape of a blizzard.”

Cirque FLIP Fabrique reinvents trampoline-wall acts in a way “no one has ever seen,” Gagnon said. Rather than rely on a wall to work their way from the trampoline to a 5-meter-high roof of a three-dimensional rectangle, artists bounce from the trampoline to the roof and back again.

“It’s kind of sketchy, indeed, dangerous,” Gagnon said.

The Russian Cradle features aerialists swinging and tossing through the air: an 11-meter-long air track presents plenty of surprises and tumbles. Balancing jugglers and comic characters add levity to the show.

“FLIP Fabrique always puts forward friendship and joyfulness with a touch of poetic material and live music,” he said. “It’s happy and joyful and has a strong sense of nostalgic and poetic (acts) that flow.”

If you go …

What: Blizzard by Cirque FLIP Fabrique

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $60 for adults, $45 for children or $180 for a family four pack.

More information: Visit http://www.vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.