Classic Albums Live rocks ‘Ziggy Stardust’

Tuesday night at the Ford Amphitheater, Ziggy played guitar. Or, more accurately, Classic Albums Live recreated “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” as part of Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series.

The show’s first half transported album listeners to those days where you’d drop the needle on a record and listen to song after song, just as the artist intended. The performance clearly transported many audience members back to 1972, when David Bowie birthed fictional rockstar Ziggy Stardust: One woman sat with a smile, eyes closed during the approximately 40-minute rendition, while others grooved with the tunes as if they were in presence of the late Bowie himself.

Indeed, blonde-haired lead singer Nick Walsh delivered strong vocals nearly every minute of the show; granted, a couple notes went flat, but that’s to be expected. Overall, his tonal qualities lived up to the legend he emulated. Likewise, the nine other band members were completely solid, delivering a rousing and satisfying show.

“It’s an amazing album, and it was part of my childhood growing up, and then I saw Phish play that whole album in Las Vegas in 2016, so I know every inch of that album. There’s so many great parts to it, and the story of Ziggy Stardust is such a beautiful story,” said concertgoer Brian Thompson during intermission. “It brought back so many great memories, and to see it come alive in my backyard — we live in Avon — was really cool. I thought the vocals were fantastic. I love the acoustic guitar. They had the violin, they had every little detail of it – it was note for note. It was perfection.”

Since 2003, Classic Albums Live has recreated various bands’ albums front to back — no cheesy costumes or bad imitations, just pure musical intention.

The band devoted the second 45 minutes of the evening to Bowie’s hits, bringing the audience to its feet, dancing. It all began with “Heroes,” went into a soulful rendition of “Life on Mars?” and continued to really take off with “Space Oddity.” The stellar sound weakened just a bit during “Changes,” but everything picked up again with an energetic “Let’s Dance” and “Modern Love,” both of which got just about the entire pavilion — filled to about 80% of capacity — and the packed lawn bopping around. “Ashes to Ashes” landed a bit flat, but any cover band that can nail over 90% of a cutting-edge artist’s music throughout the decades is worth seeing again and again.

“Young Americans” was a hit that rippled through the entire audience, but one group in particular felt a special affinity to the tune: As they danced, they pointed to a man, in his 60s, congratulating him and high-fiving him. Turns out, the British-born man, who has been here for 40 years, just officially became a U.S. citizen last week.

“I’m a new young American,” he said to adjacent concertgoers as he danced and celebrated.

There’s probably no better way to end a show than with the teenage-angsty, high-octane “Rebel, Rebel,” and Classic Albums Live rocked it.