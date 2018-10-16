Classic rock band Kansas to perform at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Legendary classic rock band Kansas will perform at the Pilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, Oct. 12, starting at $95.

Kansas will, for the first time in history, perform their album “Point of Know Return” in its entirety. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard’s album charts and sold over 6 million copies.

Kansas is known for their smash hits “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry On Wayward Son.”