Classical music’s ‘guitar hero’ Miloš shows off instrument mastery at VPAC on March 8

Miloš Karadaglić is “one of the most exciting and communicative classical guitarists today,” writes The New York Times.

Andy Earl, Mercury Classics/Courtesy photo

One of the world’s most celebrated classical guitarists, Miloš Karadaglić takes every opportunity to promote classical music to the widest possible audience. Appearing in some of the most important concert halls and major festivals around the world, Milos performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. as part of the VPAC’s Therese M. Grojean Classical Series.

“One of the most exciting and communicative classical guitarists today,” writes The New York Times.

The evening’s program includes songs from Bach, Albeniz, Villa Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Harold Arlen/Toru Takemitsu and more. Tickets are $55; student tickets are $10. This performance is part of the VPAC’s Pay Your Age program, for ages 19-30 years old. There is also a Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer. Visit VilarPAC.org/milos for tickets and more information.

“A master of his instrument, with impeccable technique and a recognizable sound,” writes Los Angeles Times.

Miloš has performed across the world and his first three releases achieved chart-topping success, turning him into “classical music’s guitar hero” (BBC Music magazine). Usually performing in front of thousands of people, his performance at the VPAC will offer a unique look into the power of the classical guitar.

Born in Montenegro in 1983, Miloš left his country at age 16 to pursue a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London. He was recently appointed a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, and BBC Music magazine included him amongst six of the greatest classical guitarists of the last century.

He’s performed with the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, LA Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra over the years and is the first classical guitarist to have performed in solo recital at the Royal Albert Hall in London. His coast-to-coast tour with the Atlanta Symphony featured a personally curated program of works from Bach to the Beatles.