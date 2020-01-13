Classical pianist Andrew von Oeyen plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday night

At 16 years old, classical pianist Andrew von Oeyen made his debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Classical pianist Andrew von Oeyen will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as part of the Vilar Perfoming Arts Center’s Classical Series. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $68 for adults and $10 for students.

Van Oeyen is considered by fans one of the most captivating pianists of his generation for his elegance, brilliant technique and insightful interpretation. Von Oeyen first started playing the piano when he was 5 years old and made his solo orchestral debut at age 10. At 16 years old, von Oeyen made his debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

He attended Columbia University and graduated from The Julliard School. He won the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1999 and also took First Prize in the Leni Fe Bland Foundation National Piano Competition in 2001. It was around that time that von Oeyen, who splits his time between Paris and Los Angeles, landed a professional agent and was propelled into the national spotlight.

In the years since, he’s performed a wide variety of concerto repertoire ranging from Bartok and Brahms to Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky at some of the most notable concert halls in the world, including the Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Zürich’s Tonhalle, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Hall, St. Petersburg’s Philharmonia, Dublin’s National Concert Hall and more.

The evening’s all-Beethoven program will include Piano Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31, No. 2 “Tempest”; Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-flat Major, Op. 27, No. 1 “Quasi una fantasia”; Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3 “The Hunt”; and Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 “Appassionata”.

The Vilar is also offering a limited-time deal where guests can buy three tickets to this performance and get the fourth ticket free. Select the Me + 3 pricing. The Pay Your Age program for guests aged 18-30 is also available. Tickets are available now at the box office: call 970-845-8497 or visit http://www.vilarpac.org.