Cliff Drysdale visiting local tennis clubs: International Tennis Hall of Famer featuring three round robins

VAIL — Tennis industry legend, ESPN commentator and International Tennis Hall of Fame member Cliff Drysdale will be visiting Vail area tennis clubs, Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28.

He will be featuring a trio of tennis round robins at Cliff Drysdale-managed clubs and associations and will also commentate a pro-exhibition match.

"I am thrilled to visit the Vail area and see these beautiful clubs for the first time," Drysdale said. "There are not many better places to play tennis in the summer than Colorado, and I'm looking forward to getting on the court and working with our world-class team of pros to deliver great experiences for all involved."

Cliff Drysdale Management is dedicated to growing the game of tennis and strives to develop, promote and teach new programs that bring more tennis to more people. CDM's property portfolio currently contains 30 tennis facilities nationwide, including three seasonal locations in Colorado.

The schedule for the weekend around Vail is as follows:

• Bachelor Gulch Village Association, Round Robin: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 27.

Recommended Stories For You

• Arrowhead Village Association, Round Robin: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

• Beaver Creek Club, Round Robin: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

• Beaver Creek Club, Pro Exhibition: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

For more information about Cliff Drysdale Tennis, visit http://www.cliff drysdale.com.