Climbing films raises money for Live Like Logan Memorial Fund

More information: The event will include a raffle and beer from Vail Brewing Company and Crazy Mountain Brewery. For more details about the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund or available scholarships, visit Livelikeloganfund.org, check out the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund on Facebook or email Larry Moore at Larry.atgi@gmail.com .

What: Reel Rock 12 film premiere, a fundraiser for the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship fund, which honors the memory of Logan Jauernigg.

VAIL — The Reel Rock 12 film premiere, which includes four new heart-thumping, inspirational short climbing films, will screen at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy in Minturn on Thursday, Dec. 14. ]

There are two film screenings — a 5 p.m. show open to all ages and a 7:30 p.m. show for people 21 and older at which local breweries will serve beer. Both screenings will raise funds for the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund. The suggested donation is $10.

The screening, which includes four short films: "Break on Through," "Above the Sea," "Safety Third" and "Stumped," shares the finest exploits of climbing worldwide. The town of Minturn, the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy as well as other local sponsors including the Vail Athletic Club are sponsoring the event.

The Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in honor of a young Eagle County local named Logan Jauernigg who died in a tragic kayaking accident in May of 2015. The fund provides children with a financial need the opportunity to explore non-traditional sports as a means to pursue athletic passions, meet new friends and expand their world.

With the additional funds raised from the film screening fundraiser, the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund will offer scholarships for the special Live Like Logan telemark ski workshop for children (coming spring 2018) and scholarships for kayak lessons with Alpine Quest this summer. Additional rock climbing scholarships will be available for the summer 2018 season. Candidates for the scholarships must show a strong desire, demonstrate a commitment to the sport throughout the season, and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

Making a Difference

To honor Logan, his mother, Michelle Schlund, created this scholarship fund to enable local children to learn to enjoy the sports that Logan loved most — rock climbing, telemark skiing and kayaking.

In 2017, five scholarships were awarded to aspiring young athletes, providing the opportunity for local youths to experience some of the activities that Logan loved most during his passion filled life. This year represents the most scholarships the fund has ever awarded during a single year, and the activities continue to expand.

This past summer, all three Bergsten children — Lukas, Emma and Ava — received scholarships to cover the full tuition to be a part of the Vail Athletic Club summer climbing team. Inspired by the memories of Logan, the children enjoyed climbing outdoors and training indoors throughout the summer. Special thanks to the Vail Athletic Club, Adventure Travel Guides and the Slifer, Smith and Frampton "Family" at the Bridge Street and Four Seasons offices, for their generous financial support of these three scholarships.

Also, this summer Jaden Weiss was honored with the scholarship to attend the Alpine Quest Kayak School and learned to run rapids and roll in the river. This is the first scholarship for kayak education and will set a precedent for other young athletes to receive this opportunity.

And finally, this winter Cody Mills was the proud recipient of the scholarship to be a part of the Vail Athletic Club's winter climbing team. Mills has been an incredible representative of the scholarship and continues to expand his climbing skills and experience through competitions and training.

In addition to organizations like the VAC and ATGI providing support, private donations and fundraisers supply all of the money for these local scholarships. The Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund utilizes the City Market rechargeable gift card program as a means of raising money. Currently, there are dozens of families using the card to shop locally at their City Market (and affiliates) and they give 5 percent of each dollar back to the scholarship fund! Cards are available for free and can be recharged continually.

For more information about the films, visit reelrocktour.com; for details regarding supporting the fund and available scholarships, visit Livelikeloganfund.org, check out the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund on Facebook or email Larry Moore at Larry.atgi@gmail.com.