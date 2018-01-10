Climbing legend Tommy Caldwell talks pushing the limits in Vail on Jan. 17

Cost: $10 before 2 p.m. on the day of the program; $15 at the door.

What: “The Push: A Climber’s Journey of Endurance, Risk and Going Beyond Limits” with Tommy Caldwell.

VAIL — On Jan. 14, 2015, Tommy Caldwell, along with his partner Kevin Jorgeson, summited what is widely regarded as the hardest climb in history. Yosemite's nearly vertical 3,000-foot Dawn Wall climb took 19 days on the route to conquer, but Caldwell's odds-defying feat was the culmination of an entire lifetime of pushing himself to his limits as an athlete.

Even President Barack Obama was moved by their 19-day climb stating, "You remind us that anything is possible."

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Donovan Pavilion, Caldwell will join the Vail Symposium for a discussion about his book, "The Push: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits," the climbs he's undertaken and the lessons that he has learned in a lifetime of climbing which apply to everyone — even those who have never set foot on a mountain.

Acclaimed Adventurer

"With the summit of the Dawn Wall, Tommy Caldwell and his partner made mainstream news," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "However, his story starts well before that historic climb and continues after they made it back to the ground. Tommy is not only a legend in the climbing world, but he's also a down-to-earth, relatable and inspiring guy and we're excited to have him join us for our Unlimited Adventure series."

Caldwell has made dozens of notable ascents and many consider him the best all-around rock climber in the world. In 2014, he was chosen as one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year, and in 2015 the American Alpine Club awarded him Lifetime Honorary Membership, its highest honor. Caldwell, a frequent contributor to Alpinist, Climbing, and Rock and Ice magazines, lives in the town where he first learned to climb, Estes Park, with his wife and their son and daughter.

Recommended Stories For You

This program is a collaboration between the Vail Symposium and The Bookworm of Edwards and is presented in partnership with the Vail Public Library.