Cocktails & Canvas, bracelet making and more artistic opportunities this weekend in the Vail Valley

Art is highly valued here in the Vail Valley. Galleries sprinkle the valley and so do opportunities to create art yourself. Here's were you'll find artistic opportunities this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 9

Rocky Mountain Silver & Beads in Edwards will host a Pearl Knotting Bracelet Jewelry class at 1 p.m. The class will walk through how to use the pearl-knotting technique, which allows for a bracelet to hold round, pearl-shaped beads.

Alpine Arts in Edwards will offer Drop-in Art from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., allowing use of their studio for painting, crafts, sculpting, clay and pottery working and more. Drop-in Art will also be offered at the same times on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Learn to paint landscapes at Mio studio in Avon from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will focus on design, composition, values, color, brush strokes, drawing an more.

Maker+Stitch in Edwards will host their weekly Cafe Knit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will provide coffee, light food and community for knitters while they circle around the fireplace.

Learn to make a wire-wrap bracelet at Rocky Mountain Silver & Beads in Edwards beginning at 3 p.m. An instructor will walk through the steps, and participants will follow along and take their product home.

Alpine Arts in Edwards will host Cocktails & Canvas, a step-by-step painting class complimented with wine and beer at $5 per glass. The class will cost $40. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.