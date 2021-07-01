Colin Quinn, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Watchhouse announce shows at VPAC

Summer at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek just got even better with the addition of An Evening with Tedeschi Trucks Band – Fireside Live on Aug. 3, folk duo Watchhouse on Aug. 18 and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Quinn on Aug. 26.

Both the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Watchhouse are led by husband-and-wife duos, and Quinn is known for his time on “Saturday Night Live” hosting the Weekend Report as well as roles in films such as “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Grown Ups” and “Trainwreck.”

The three recently-announced August dates fill out the VPAC’s summer schedule, which also includes Grammy Award-winning artists, country music favorites, acoustic arrangements, nationally known comedians and more.

“With these additions to our summer schedule, we welcome three celebrated names in rock, folk and comedy to the VPAC stage,” said Vilar Performing Arts Center Executive Director Owen Hutchinson.

“Few American roots music bands are breaking new ground as rapidly and with greater force than Tedeschi Trucks. Synthesizing emotions into music like few folk musicians can, Mandolin Orange continues its songcraft with the same lineup of band members and musical style, but a new name: Watchhouse. Lastly, comedian and former ‘SNL’ star Colin Quinn will bring his city-boy style to the mountains for a belly laugh or two to close out the summer.”

Three exciting performances





An Evening with Tedeschi Trucks – Fireside Live | TUES, AUG. 3 | 7:30 PM

The Tedeschi Trucks band formed in 2010 and is led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. The American blues and blues rock group won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album, and has released six albums in total. “The 12-piece outfit puts out a big band sound that still rings intimate, shaking listeners to their emotional core,” Rolling Stone writes about the band. The band features guitars, vocals, drums and percussion, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, bass guitar and keyboards. Their impressive live performances have led to the band being handpicked to play with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan and Santana.





Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) | WED, AUG. 18 | 7:30 PM

Watchhouse is an Americana folk duo made up of married couple Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz. Formerly known as Mandolin Orange, Watchhouse has produced six albums of Marlin’s original works. “We are lucky that Mandolin Orange means something to many people and have no intention of leaving behind our older material,” the duo tweeted. “It’s as important to us as ever, and we can’t wait to bring it back to your ears as Watchhouse.”





Comedian Colin Quinn | THURS, AUG 26 | 7:30 PM

Colin Quinn is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer best known on TV as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” where he anchored the Weekend Update. He’s been in multiple big-time films, including his role as Dooey in “A Night at the Roxbury,” Dickey Bailey in the “Grown Ups” films and playing Amy Schumer’s father in “Trainwreck.” Despite his national fame, Quinn has become known for his comedic one-man shows that offer his unique takes on history and growing up in New York City.

Tickets for summer shows are available now at the VPAC Box Office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org .