Collective Soul coming to Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — Many alternative rock bands have tried to emulate the success of Collective Soul. But it's hard to compete with a band whose career has spanned more than two decades, includes numerous hit singles and platinum-selling albums, and is still going strong.

Collective Soul helped shape and define alternative rock with lots of guitars and attitude.

See them live at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 and available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

20 years strong

Collective Soul crossed over from the alternative rock scene into the mainstream with the release of 1994's "Shine," one of their biggest hit singles that peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For their second, self-titled album, the band continued to churn out more chart-toppers, including "The World I Know," "December" and "Where The River Flows." For the next decade, Collective Soul's popularity never lost steam, as the band kept releasing hit albums and even put out a greatest hits collection in 2001 entitled "7even Year Itch: Greatest Hits 1994-2001."

In December 2017, Collective Soul released its first "Live" album, a career-spanning set that includes 17 tracks from the 2016-17 tour. The band is hard at work on its 10th studio album, "Blood," which is slated to come out this year.

After more than 20 years as a band, Collective Soul's passion for their music is what makes them want to play together. For their live concerts, lead singer Ed Roland says fans can expect "lots of guitars and a fun attitude from the southern gentlemen of rock and roll."