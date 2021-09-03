Colorado author and U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt visits the Bookworm Sept. 9

Colorado author and U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt will sign copies of his new book, “Natural Progression: A Lifetime of Skiing the World’s Great Ranges” at the Bookworm on Sept. 9

The Bookworm of Edwards/Courtesy photo

As the summer winds down, most Vail Valley residents are getting excited for winter. But for one Aspen native, who alongside his identical twin brother, is one of the most elite and accomplished ski mountaineers in the world, winter means something totally different.

Come listen to Colorado author, U.S. Ski Hall of Famer, and independent filmmaker, Mike Marolt, as he speaks about and signs copies of his book, “Natural Progression: A Lifetime of Skiing the World’s Great Ranges”. Not only is it a how-to guide for climbing and skiing the highest peaks, but also one for succeeding in life.

The cover of “Natural Progression: A Lifetime of Skiing the World’s Great Ranges”

The Bookworm of Edwards/Courtesy photo

Marolt’s hunger for outdoor exploration began very early in his life. “At age 12, my father took my brothers and I up to the high mountain 4th of July Bowl. He drove us up there and we hiked to the top, skied down, and hitch-hiked back up to the car,” Marolt recalls. “That was the moment I found my passion to ‘earn turns.’ I remember looking over the Elk Range and I knew this was what I wanted to do.”

Outdoor adventuring is also something that Marolt’s twin brother, Steve, is passionate about. “Steve and I are identical. He has literally been turn-for-turn on every major expedition and almost every local adventure,” Marolt states. “We have always been very close and the climbing and skiing is an extension of that.”

The identical twin brothers were inducted into the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame in 2017 for being the country’s most accomplished ski mountaineers. One major career highlight for the brothers is being the first Americans to ski Mount Everest’s North Ridge, which was a challenge for them. “Winter Himalayan climbing is a completely different sport that has required most of our careers to take it on,” Mike Marolt says. “It was like starting over in a completely different sport, we had to learn how to deal with the combination of brutal cold, wind, and altitude. But it was so exciting; we have skied in places that have seen fewer people than the face of the moon.”

Over the course of almost 30 years the Marolt twins have been to some of the most extreme places in the world, and they’ve brought a lot of these wild places to audiences through film. “We started our careers before social media, so the films brought us the exposure we needed. It was a huge personal challenge, I had to teach my self how to shoot and edit,” Mike Marolt recalls. “I found out that no one had been able to get those close high altitude skiing shots before, so getting that kind of shot became a passion for me.”

Mike Marolt has learned the importance of goal-setting, like getting the perfect shot, but also the value of being in the moment during his ski mountaineering career. In Natural Progression, he brings those lessons to readers. “Set big goals, but there is also a massive amount of satisfaction in attaining micro goals along the journey. Try to be the best you can be at any given moment and understand the only reason you are doing it is by the gifts you have been given,” Marolt says. “One day you will wake up and realize you’ve accomplished things you never imagined you would.”