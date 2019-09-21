Colorado beer makers are expanding to cannabis beverages

Oh Hi Beverages, a spinoff from Ska Brewing in Durango, makes seltzers infused with THC and CBD. (Courtesy of Oh Hi Beverages)



The evening before its 24th anniversary party, Ska Brewing invited friends and brewers from across the country to celebrate with a toast as the sun set behind Perins Peak.

The Durango brewery brought a special keg to the event held earlier this month: a pomegranate-flavored CBD seltzer set for release later this fall through its sister company, Oh Hi Beverages.

The debut marked a significant shift in how the state’s beermakers approach the cannabis industry. Once considered a rival, marijuana is now being embraced by Colorado brewers including Ska, Left Hand and Ceria, all of which are making seltzers and beers infused with CBD, THC or both.

Matt Vincent, a co-owner of Ska Brewing and Oh Hi, said the new synergy reflects a changing perception of the cannabis marketplace five years after Colorado started recreational marijuana sales.

“I think the beer industry is a little more open arms, it’s becoming that way,” he said between sips of the CBD seltzer at the party. “Being on both sides of the table, I see a lot of similarities. I see every reason why they should come together.”

