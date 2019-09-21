Colorado beer makers are expanding to cannabis beverages
The evening before its 24th anniversary party, Ska Brewing invited friends and brewers from across the country to celebrate with a toast as the sun set behind Perins Peak.
The Durango brewery brought a special keg to the event held earlier this month: a pomegranate-flavored CBD seltzer set for release later this fall through its sister company, Oh Hi Beverages.
The debut marked a significant shift in how the state’s beermakers approach the cannabis industry. Once considered a rival, marijuana is now being embraced by Colorado brewers including Ska, Left Hand and Ceria, all of which are making seltzers and beers infused with CBD, THC or both.
Matt Vincent, a co-owner of Ska Brewing and Oh Hi, said the new synergy reflects a changing perception of the cannabis marketplace five years after Colorado started recreational marijuana sales.
“I think the beer industry is a little more open arms, it’s becoming that way,” he said between sips of the CBD seltzer at the party. “Being on both sides of the table, I see a lot of similarities. I see every reason why they should come together.”
