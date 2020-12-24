Colorado In-N-Out locations declared COVID-19 outbreaks as 80 employees test positive

In-N-Out Burger’s two newly opened Colorado restaurants each have active COVID-19 outbreaks with 80 staff members having tested positive for the virus between the two locations, according to state data.

The wildly popular fast-food chain debuted in the state on Nov. 20 with locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs; each now have active outbreaks, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

State health officials consider an outbreak to be two or more cases linked to the same location or event. Outbreaks are deemed to be active until four weeks have passed with no new cases.

The outbreak at the Aurora location was declared Dec. 17, with 20 staff members confirmed to have tested positive for the virus and another 16 staff members listed as probable COVID-19 cases.

The Colorado Springs location’s outbreak was confirmed by the state Dec. 6. There have been 60 positive employee cases at the El Paso County site, with another nine suspected cases.

