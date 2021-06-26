Colorado is taking on Big Tech – Vail Symposium hosts Tuesday night event

Vail Symposium presents “David vs Goliath: Colorado Takes on Big Tech” this Tuesday.

Special to the Daily

It’s rare for politicians to agree on anything. However, many states have banded together to take on Google. On Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. MDT Vail Symposium presents “David vs Goliath: Colorado Takes on Big Tech” with Colorado State Attorney General Phil Weiser; he’ll be joined by CPR’s Allison Sherry.

If you go… What: David vs Goliath: Colorado Takes on Big Tech When: Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Program from 6-7 p.m. MST Where: Zoom Meeting More information: This program is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.

“Google has become so embedded in our lives that it is both a noun and a verb,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “While I appreciate the ease of searching using Google, I would like to know what data they are gathering on me and how it is being used. Google claims their intentions are benign, but I am not inclined to take their word for it. I prefer the concept of trust but verify.”

Attorney’s general from red and blue states alike have joined a lawsuit alleging Google has abused its control over online search and squeezed out potential competitors. The federal government has filed a similar suit against Google as multiple governments attempt to rein in the unbridled power of tech companies.

What concerns many is that Google not only runs roughshod over competitors, but also takes advantage of its users by gathering vast amounts of data; users are not compensated and there is little transparency.

Google insists its methods are all in the service of providing users the most relevant results. These lawsuits, according to Google, would redesign search and ultimately hurt both users and businesses.

While details of what a Google break-up would look like are currently vague, the overall idea is to restore competition to the online search marketplace. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be joined in conversation by Colorado Public Radio justice reporter Allison Sherry to discuss Colorado’s participation in the suit and what the plaintiff states hope to achieve.

About the speakers

Phil Weiser is the 39th Attorney General of Colorado. As the state’s chief legal officer, Weiser is committed to protecting the people of Colorado and building a law office that will serve all Coloradans effectively. Previously, Weiser served as a Professor of Law and Dean of the University of Colorado Law School, where he founded the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship.

Allison Sherry joined Colorado Public Radio in 2017 to bring focus to CPR News’ coverage of local, state and federal government. She now covers criminal justice. Rather than a daily crime beat, Allison focuses on problems in the criminal justice system and tries to tell stories from the ground — the jailhouse, the police car, the courtroom — about what is happening in Colorado from places most people don’t go.