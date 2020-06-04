Colorado lawmakers want to keep your to-go quarantinis flowing beyond the coronavirus crisis

Cocktails at Root & Flower, from left: gin & tonic, OG Orleans, Spa Day and Smoking Bird.

There’s a lot Coloradans would rather forget about quarantine 2020, but here are a few things they might want to keep: the Rio’s carry-out margarita “survival kit,” the five-cocktail “Dr. Manhattan” from Post Brewing Co., and to-go bottles of Asahi beer via patio pickup at Sushi Den.

Take-out cocktails, bottles of wine and growlers of craft beer sold by restaurants and bars were a rare diversion during the dreary stay-at-home phase of the coronavirus outbreak and are still popular even after restaurants were allowed to open at 50% capacity last week. Selling booze with to-go food orders is normally illegal, but it was allowed — temporarily — through an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis intended to help restaurants survive the economic shutdown.

The governor signed the 30-day order in March and has extended it three times. It’s now in effect through June.

But a group of bipartisan lawmakers is working on a proposal to keep the to-go thing going. Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Democrat from Greenwood Village, and Sen. Kevin Priola, a Republican from Henderson, introduced legislation this week that would allow restaurants and bars to sell take-out cocktails, wine and beer until July 2022.

“The legislature can look at it in two years and say, ‘That was a great idea. Let’s make it permanent,’ or they can say, ‘That was a terrible idea. Let’s let it lapse,’ said Priola, a light drinker who never took advantage of the new rules because he is still trying to finish the beer left over from his Super Bowl party.

