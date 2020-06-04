Colorado lawmakers want to keep your to-go quarantinis flowing beyond the coronavirus crisis
There’s a lot Coloradans would rather forget about quarantine 2020, but here are a few things they might want to keep: the Rio’s carry-out margarita “survival kit,” the five-cocktail “Dr. Manhattan” from Post Brewing Co., and to-go bottles of Asahi beer via patio pickup at Sushi Den.
Take-out cocktails, bottles of wine and growlers of craft beer sold by restaurants and bars were a rare diversion during the dreary stay-at-home phase of the coronavirus outbreak and are still popular even after restaurants were allowed to open at 50% capacity last week. Selling booze with to-go food orders is normally illegal, but it was allowed — temporarily — through an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis intended to help restaurants survive the economic shutdown.
The governor signed the 30-day order in March and has extended it three times. It’s now in effect through June.
But a group of bipartisan lawmakers is working on a proposal to keep the to-go thing going. Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Democrat from Greenwood Village, and Sen. Kevin Priola, a Republican from Henderson, introduced legislation this week that would allow restaurants and bars to sell take-out cocktails, wine and beer until July 2022.
“The legislature can look at it in two years and say, ‘That was a great idea. Let’s make it permanent,’ or they can say, ‘That was a terrible idea. Let’s let it lapse,’ said Priola, a light drinker who never took advantage of the new rules because he is still trying to finish the beer left over from his Super Bowl party.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
