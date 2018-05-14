Colorado-local Farm to Table Dinner Series returns to Vail Farmers’ Market

VAIL — As beautiful as patios in Vail Village may be, it's not every day you get to dine on West Meadow Drive, feasting on a meal made from ingredients found at the Sunday farmers market.

The Vail Farmers' Market Farm to Table Dinner Series returns for the fourth year this summer, featuring food made from seasonal and local ingredients from Vail chefs — along with beer and wine.

The series consists of three dinners taking place Fridays on West Meadow Drive from 5:30 to 8 p.m., rain or shine — June 22, July 20 and Aug. 17. Tickets are $145 for each dinner up until Tuesday, May 22, and then $195 up until each deadline.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Farm to Table Dinner Series for a fourth year in a row and to showcase Vail's local top chefs and farmers," said Angela Mueller, Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show executive director. "The dinners offer a truly intimate culinary experience that celebrates summertime in the Vail Valley."

Each chef-crafted dinner consists of multiple courses sourced from the fields of Colorado farmers and feature seasonal and local ingredients such as Colorado meats, peaches, cherries, kale, Colorado cheeses, tapenades, local bread, apples, tomatoes, beets, carrots, spinach, fresh baby lettuce, herbs and much more. Taste of Vail participating wineries and craft beer is also included with each meal.

Appetizers will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Chefs

Vail Valley chef Riley Romanin, of Hooked and Revolution in Beaver Creek, will help kick off the first dinner on June 22. Other participating chefs in the series include Marcus Stewart from the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail; chef Jay Spickelmier from Gessner; and chef Tim McCaw from The 10th, among others. Each chef will cook one course of the meal using ingredients from local farms and vendors of the Vail Farmers' Market, running Sundays June 17 through Oct. 7.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com/farm-to-table/.