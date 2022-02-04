Colorado man drinks his way through every brewery in the state

Acclaimed beer drinker Paul Myhill poses for a portrait at 105 West Brewing Co., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Myhill spent 18 months drinking at more than 400 breweries in Colorado.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

It took Paul Myhill only 18 months to drink his way through all 467 breweries, brewpubs, satellite brewery restaurants and beer taprooms in Colorado.

The Castle Rock resident’s ambitious quest started with a simple idea on July 24, 2020, when Myhill and friend went out for a round.

“My mom took her life a number of years ago, so on her birthday I usually go out and do my thing. I had a buddy with me this time and we ended up doing five breweries that night and we just kept going,” said Myhill, who is also known as the Colorado Beer Guy. “We initially started out as, ‘Hey, can we do 30 in 30 days?’”

The duo finished ahead of schedule, hitting 30 breweries in a mere 10 days. So they upped the ante to 100 breweries in 100 days, which they completed in about a month. Then to 365 breweries in 365 days. Soon Myhill found himself driving — and often being shuttled by his wife and son — from the San Juan Mountains to Fort Collins to enjoy flights of beer, with a handy spreadsheet helping track his journey.

After hitting the 365 breweries milestone last July, visiting them all didn’t feel like much of a stretch, Myhill said. He estimates he reached an additional 150 out-of-state breweries while on vacation over the last year and a half.

