Colorado restaurant and bar employees can now legally deliver food, drinks

Server Kaitlyn Bates works on a To-Go-order at Nobel Riot Wine Bar or now Nobel Fry-it on March 18, 2020 in Denver. Noble Riot, a RiNo wine bar which was about to celebrate its year anniversary, has had to completely change their business model to become Noble Fry-it, a fried chicken pickup/delivery business.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

In addition to offering takeout food and alcohol during the coronavirus shutdown, Colorado restaurants and bars can now deliver their products without having to go through third-party services and drivers.

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced this latest, temporary loosening of the law for restaurant and bar businesses.

Polis had previously allowed for restaurants and bars to sell their usual alcoholic beverage offerings to-go, even though third-party delivery services couldn’t legally deliver them. Now the restaurants’ own employees can. But the process to do so is tricky.

Colorado liquor attorney Michael Laszlo said the first thing he asks restaurant and bar clients when they want to start delivering is, “‘Do you have insurance for this?’”

“If that person gets in a wreck, you’re totally on the hook,” he said of business owners’ responsibility. “I would be very, very wary of doing deliveries where I don’t already have coverage.”

