Colorado restaurant and bar employees can now legally deliver food, drinks
In addition to offering takeout food and alcohol during the coronavirus shutdown, Colorado restaurants and bars can now deliver their products without having to go through third-party services and drivers.
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced this latest, temporary loosening of the law for restaurant and bar businesses.
Polis had previously allowed for restaurants and bars to sell their usual alcoholic beverage offerings to-go, even though third-party delivery services couldn’t legally deliver them. Now the restaurants’ own employees can. But the process to do so is tricky.
Colorado liquor attorney Michael Laszlo said the first thing he asks restaurant and bar clients when they want to start delivering is, “‘Do you have insurance for this?’”
Support Local Journalism
“If that person gets in a wreck, you’re totally on the hook,” he said of business owners’ responsibility. “I would be very, very wary of doing deliveries where I don’t already have coverage.”
Read more via The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
See more