Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2019 inductees

The stars of Colorado’s ski and snowboard industry shone brightly last Saturday as many of the state’s snowsports icons gathered in Vail to celebrate the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame’s Induction Gala and the Class of 2019. More than 30 current Hall of Fame inductees came to the party on Oct. 26 to welcome the five new members, along with a crowd of more than 410 guests.

The newest inductees to the Hall of Fame include Aspen snowboard star Gretchen Bleiler; Aspen ski retailer and entrepreneur Jeff Gorsuch; former Steamboat Springs resort owner and developer, the late Martin Hart; Jake Hoeschler, the creator of the industry-wide ski shop insurance program; and Steve Raymond, the co-founder of the Adaptive Spirit program and organization to benefit the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team. Due to medical complications, Gretchen Bleiler was unable to attend the Induction Gala.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, the evening also featured the Hall of Fame’s Annual Recognition Awards, which included longtime Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame volunteer Cindy Clement (Lifetime Achievement Award), the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (Top of the Hill Award), U.S. Ski Team star Mikaela Shiffrin (Competitor of the Year Award), the University of Colorado’s Mikaela Tommy and the University of Denver’s Jett Seymour (Collegiate Skiers of the Year Awards) and Durango’s Brittani Coury (Adaptive Athlete of the Year Award).

The evening featured an eclectic collection of unique moments and stories, courtesy of the inductees.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located on the P3 level of the Vail Village Parking Structure. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and is currently showing exhibitions on the Hall of Fame, as well as the 10th Mountain Division, 100 years of ski fashion and the history of snowboarding.

For more information about the museum, visit snowsportsmuseum.com or call 970-476-1876.