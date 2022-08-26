Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony announces tour for ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’

“Mission Mt. Mangart,” created by local Chris Anthony over the course of more than six years, tells the legendary story of the famed 10th Mountain Division.

Special to the Daily

Professional skier, filmmaker, and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Anthony, announced the tour dates for the award-winning documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Tuesday.

The film follows the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts, which were led by volunteers during the experimental infantry unit in the Julian Alps region of Italy from the initial concept to the end of World War II (WW2). “Mission Mt. Mangart” was written, directed, edited and produced by Chris Anthony, who also created the film’s original score in partnership with American composer Carlo Nicolau.

While many books, films, and stories have recounted the 10th’s history, “Mission Mt. Mangart” delves into the untold tales of the 10th, which Anthony brings back to life. The documentary portrays a unique perspective shared by skiing professional Chris Anthony, who serendipitously stumbled upon the Division’s exploits while on a personal skiing trip to Italy.

“When I heard the soldier’s stories about the ski race on Mangart, I immediately knew I needed to make this film. Mangart isn’t just a documentary about a mountain – it’s an epic story carved into history that will forever tell the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division,” said Anthony. “And the story hits home with Colorado ties to Camp Hale where the 10th trained. ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ is a film for everyone who loves to ski and appreciates the mountains.”

History in the making

“Mission Mt. Mangart” leads up to Germany’s surrender to Italy on May 2, 1945, and how the Division ended up as peacekeepers on the Yugoslavian border in the Julian Alps until July 1945. At that time, Yugoslavian Dictator Joseph Tito had pushed his army over the Italian border into the region of Mt. Mangart, where he attempted to hold the line.

During previous combat, the 10th had successfully obtained a supply of German ski gear, hoping the stash would prove helpful. As they gazed upon Mt. Mangart’s massive snowfield, they remembered that before they were soldiers, they were skiers.

The story of the 10th Mountain Division is intertwined with Anthony’s six-year journey of self-discovery in this period of history. To complete this massive undertaking, Anthony received aid from the Slovenian Association of Mountain Soldiers, NATO, The Slovenian Mountain Troops, the Slovenian Ministry of Defense, and the United States Embassy in Slovenia, as well as assistance from retired Slovenian Brigadier General Janez Kavar – now a historian of mountain troops

Similar to Anthony’s previous documentary efforts that he completed in partnership with Warren Miller Entertainment and the Colorado Snowsports Museum, Climb to Glory, Anthony aims to keep the legacy and sacrifices made by American troops alive on film.

The following is a list of tour dates and upcoming events that will show Mission Mt. Mangart:

• Aug. 30 – Fort Drum, New York, with the Active 10th Mountain Division

• Sept. 1 – Washington DC, Slovenian Embassy, Private Screening with dignitaries including Justice from Supreme Court.

• Sept. 10 – Pontebba, Italy

• Sept. 12 – Poljče, Slovenia with NATO

• Oct. 1 – Breckenridge, Colorado Mountain College (CMC)

• Oct. 14 – HAATS Eagle – Army High Altitude Aviation Training Center

• Oct. 22 – Saint Francis, Yacht Club San Francisco – Members only, co-hosted by Johnny Moseley

• Oct. 28 – Silverthorne, Bluebird Market

• Nov. 3 – Denver Newman Center – This is officially the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project Gala Show open to the public, featuring nationally acclaimed singer Erica Brown.

• Nov. 18 – Kitzbuehel, Austria

• Dec. 14 – Aspen, Wheeler Opera House

In addition to creating award-winning films and documentaries, Chris Anthony also operates a non-profit called the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project. The mission of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project is to improve the quality of life by introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities. The non-profit places mentors in the classroom by bridging students to experiential opportunities beyond school, provides financial support, and builds educational tools that enhance the classroom experience.