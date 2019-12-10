Colorado Snowsports Museum holds program about skiing Everest on Wednesday

The Marolt twins and their lifelong friend Jim Gile created "Beyond Skiing Everest" to expose the commercialization of Mount Everest and encourage other, less famous peaks for high-altitude adventure.

if you go ... What: Beyond Skiing Everest When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Where: Colorado Snowsports Museum, Vail Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members More information: Visit snowsportsmuseum.org.

Mountaineering and backcountry skiing in the Himalayas comes with serious adversity: falling; 100 degrees below zero wind chill; the lack of oxygen; avalanches; unplanned injury in remote locations and more.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is exploring those dangers in its after-hours program “Beyond Skiing Everest.” Part of the museum’s Through the Lens series, the event is 5:30 p.m. today with filmmaker Mike Marolt showcasing the ski documentary of the same name. The ticketed event includes beer, wine and appetizers.

“Beyond Skiing Everest” is the story of identical twin brothers Mike and Steve Marolt and lifelong friend Jim Gile taking ski mountaineering from their backyard peaks near Aspen, Colorado to the greater ranges of the Himalaya and Andes over a 40-year period. Ultimately, they were inducted the USA National Ski Hall of Fame. With the commercialization of Mount Everest, the mountain has seen stress, clogged routes, mountain fighting, injury and death. Commerce has found a way to provide inexperienced people with what they need to get up there. The lines of people climbing Everest now dwarf those who spend years honing their skills.

Last year, one of the most interesting groups of climbers, including the Marolt brothers and Gile, made a film titled “Skiing Everest.” It ran on ESPN and played in the Rave theater chain and sold-out many dates. The movie documented the Aspen boys’ ascent of Everest with chilling cinematography and in-depth storylines.

The “Beyond Skiing Everest” project hopes to expose the commercialization of Everest and show viewers how many high-altitude climbs can be found on the planet to satiate the appetite for adventure.

