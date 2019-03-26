Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail to welcome icon’s ski fashion items

On Vail Mountain, outrageous fashion is easy to spot — you may see someone skiing in a gorilla suit, boarding in a Hawaiian tee or even skating in nothing but their underwear.

However, before that was the norm, there was Ann Bonfoey Taylor.

While Taylor may not have dressed in a cos tume on the slopes, her fashion sense was well known throughout the Vail Valley and the ski industry as a whole.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Colorado Snowsports Museum will present an addition to their “100 Years of Fashion” exhibit, highlighting Taylor’s clothing — pieces that she wore and designed.

“It’s unique, her pieces were unique,” said Jennifer Mason, executive director of the museum. “They’re more like couture items. They’re truly high end and one of a kind.”

The exhibit will feature various pieces of her clothing, which were known throughout Vail for their spunk. In the 1960s and ’70s, when Taylor spent a lot of time in Vail, it wasn’t unusual to spot her wearing capes and other second-glance pieces on the mountain.

“One item that will be on display is a fabulous skirt,” Mason said. “It’s one of the things everyone in the museum is talking about.”

According to Mason, Taylor was inspired to begin creating her own fashion pieces because she couldn’t find anything else that she liked. While she often hired designers to actually make the clothing, she occasionally did it herself.

Mason said that Taylor was a “fashion icon” and was “ahead of her time,” and was also one of the first people to wear a helmet on Vail Mountain.

Taylor’s fashion career didn’t just stop on the slopes, however, as she also designed gowns and other unique clothing. As such, one of the pieces that will be on display will be a military uniform.

The exhibit came about when Taylor’s family donated her pieces to the museum. Coincidentally, the museum’s staff had also found a few pieces of Taylor’s in their own collection.

Revered for her fashion, Taylor falls among the ranks of individuals known for bringing Vail mainstream attention.

“She put Vail on the map with high society,” Mason said. “She brought people to Vail from Europe and New York that never would have come here on their own. We kind of owe her a lot.”

A sneak peek of the exhibit will be shown during the museum’s second annual Evening At the 10th event on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $150 and can be purchased online at snowsportsmuseum.org or by phone at 970-476-1876.