Colorado Snowsports Musuem is hosting Chris Davenport for Through The Lens on Wednesday

Skiing Magazine has called Chris Davenport "one of North America's top 25 skiers.”

Special to the Daily

The Colorado Snowsports Mueum’s after-hours programming, Through the Lens, continues Wednesday January 8 at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation from Chris Davenport.

While Davenport is known as the first person to ski all 54 of Colorado’s peaks over 14,000 ft. in one year, he has also climbed and skied the “Centennial Peaks” and is one of only a handful of mountaineers who have descended the Lhotse Face of Everest on skis.

Davenport will share his epic journeys through stunning photography and story-telling at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the event, which include beer, wine and appetizers, are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members.

A former alpine downhill racer at the Holderness School in New Hampshire and the University of Colorado Boulder, Davenport became involved in the big-mountain competition scene after graduating. In addition to his mountaineering feats in Colorado, Davenport has claimed many first alpine descents on peaks across the globe.

Skiing Magazine has called the two-time extreme skiing world champion “one of North America’s top 25 skiers.” Davenport is an author of “Ski the 14ers: A Visual Tribute to Colorado’s 14,000-Foot Peaks from the Eyes of a Ski Mountaineer and 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America.” He also contributes writing to several ski publications.

Tickets are available by calling (970)476-1876 or visiting http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/shop.