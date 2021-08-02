Colorado Summer of Art Tour concludes during Avon Festival on Lake Street

The final stop on Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art includes an inaugural, free weekend of visual delights in Avon. The Avon Festival of the Arts on Lake Street features world class works of art spanning all mediums on Aug. 7 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, a national producer of juried art shows, the Avon Festival of the Arts on Lake Street represents original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. The producer’s vetting process ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival.

The Avon Festival of the Arts on Lake Street is part of Howard Alan Events’ 2021 Colorado Summer of Art tour, which also included in July the 18th Annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival, the 5th Annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival and the Boulder Fine Art Street Festival at 29th Street.

Visitors to the festival are encouraged to engage with the artists and discover the inspirations and processes behind each work. All artists will be on-site for the duration of the two-day festival.