Colorado Summer of Art Tour will feature four stunning festival showcases

Howard Alan Events, producer of the nation’s top juried, outdoor art festivals, brings its popular artistic showcases back to Colorado during the Summer of Art Colorado Series. This year’s tour will conclude at a new location in Avon during the inaugural Avon Festival of the Arts at Nottingham Park on August 7 – 8.

“We are so happy to return once more to beautiful Colorado,” says Howard Alan. “The artists have been creating so many exquisite pieces during the past year, and are excited to share them with the visitors and residents. The Summer of Art Tour is something we plan all year, and having the chance to expand in Nottingham Park, and to return to Boulder, just makes this upcoming tour even more fulfilling.”

Following a record thirty-two years in Beaver Creek, Howard Alan Events moved the Avon show to Nottingham Park. Logistics for both artist and visitors prompted the decision, which allows for more space and mobility. The addition of the Boulder Fine Art Festival was prompted by repeated requests from patrons, residents and artists alike.

“We held our festival in Boulder nearly ten years ago, but other scheduled shows further away made it challenging for us to continue, logistically,” explains Alan. “Since last year, we took the time to plan out a return to Boulder that fit with all the municipalities’ and artists’ schedules.”

Since the early days, Howard Alan Events has grown to producing more than 88 fine art and craft shows throughout the country. Throughout the year, more than 10,000 artists and artisans participate in HAE’s shows, many of them having left various careers and jobs to pursue the rewarding and creative life of a touring artist. Each artist is vetted, with all work being juried by panel experts before being accepted into the show. Alan also insists that every work be hand-made by the artists. These stringent guidelines ensure a consistency in quality and overall Festival appearance regardless of where the show takes place. The sheer number of potential artists also reveals fresh works from show to show, as well as a broad range of artistic mediums. HAE shows take place in vibrant downtowns and destinations including the Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts, and the Alexandria Festival of the Arts, in Virginia.

The shows all feature a broad range of art including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. Another difference from other art shows is that HAE’s two-day festivals always offer free admission to all patrons, and the artists themselves are on site during the entire weekend to answer questions, take custom orders and explain the inspirations behind each work of art.

For more information on HAE and the Summer of Art Colorado Series, please visit artfestival.com.