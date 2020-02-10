Colorado Sun journalist John Frank talks beer in Colorado at the Bookworm of Edwards on Wednesday

if you go ... What: Author and journalist John Frank When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk in Edwards Cost: $10, includes appetizers More information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit www.bookwormofedwards.com.

Colorado is a beer state, and that’s common knowledge. But even with Coors’ Golden roots, microbreweries have exploded. Every day there are people tinkering away, trying to perfect an innovative new recipe or technique to make the best brew. And John Frank is reporting on it all.

Join Colorado Sun beer writer John Frank at the Bookworm Thursday night for a discussion of the beer industry in Colorado, based around his new book “Beer Lover’s Colorado.” Then, head on over to E-Town to enjoy some tasty Colorado brews with Frank himself.

Frank didn’t grow up wanting to be a journalist.

“The idea that you could write for a living never crossed my mind. I wanted to play professional baseball like my grandfather,” Frank recalls. “But in writing, I learned I could tell others stories and live vicariously through them. I enjoyed meeting new people and asking questions and quickly learned the power of words.”

This discovery led him to working on the high school newspaper, and later he pursued his professional career at the Denver Post and Colorado Sun. He mainly wrote about politics, until he found a new hobby several years ago.

“A friend taught me how to brew my own beer,” Frank said. “And not long after, I started writing about beer to try to educate others about this wonderfully simple yet complex beverage.”

He was not starved for topics to write about, since Colorado has a rich legacy with beer that dates back almost two centuries.

“The original brewers arrived here more than 160 years ago and made the state a beer hub long before we knew the term ‘craft beer,’” Frank said. “Fast forward to today, and the state is once again an epicenter for the industry.”

His passion for beer became obvious throughout his work, and publishers took notice. One publisher needed a Colorado expert to update the first edition of “Beer Lover’s Colorado” and offered Frank the honor of writing it.

“I accepted, but soon realized I needed to rewrite the entire book because the state’s beer scene did a 360 from 2012 when the book was first published,” Frank said. “I had traveled the state tasting breweries for work and on my own time, so the book sounded like a fun challenge.”

Even though he is deep in the world of beer, he still finds time to write about one of his first passions.

“I like to say that beer helps the politics go down. These days writing about politics is difficult,” Frank said. “So, writing about beer is a fun diversion. And it’s funny, I often find the two topics converge, whether it’s policy matters at the Capitol or in the fact that it’s just easier to talk politics over a beer.”

Because of this collision of interests, Frank has a specific answer to a famous question: if you could have beer with one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Definitely Hunter S. Thompson. He’s one of my favorite writers, because of his piercing sharp eye that could cut to the soul of a person or situation,” Frank said. “Every four years, to steel myself for another campaign season, I read parts of “Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ‘72.” Not to mention, he had a great credo for us all to remember: ‘Good people drink good beer.’”