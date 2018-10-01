Colorado Tourism Office and Colorado Tourism Board Announce New Travel Regions

Parts of Colorado known as Northeast and South Central for the past two decades now will go by Pioneering Plains and Pikes Peak Wonders, following more than a year of work by the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) to shape and brand new Colorado travel regions to inspire travelers, tourism collaborations and creation of new visitor experiences.

The Colorado Tourism Board adopted the eight new regions described in an 89-page recommendation unanimously on Wednesday, Sept. 26. In coming months, the new travel regions will be incorporated into CTO offerings, including the Colorado Welcome Centers, the Official State Vacation Guide and development of a new statewide hospitality training program.

In shaping and naming the new travel regions, CTO created an 11-member Regional Branding Task Force with representation from across the state, and engaged an internationally renowned place branding agency, Destination Think!. The consulting team analyzed nearly 19 million online conversations, fielded industry and consumer surveys and gained direct input from about 800 Coloradans during 20 workshops in 11 Colorado destinations around the state.

The final report includes a new map, a summary of research findings, recommendations for how the regions can spur their economies and brand identities and positioning statements for each region. The eight regions by name are Pioneering Plains, Canyons & Plains, Pikes Peak Wonders, Mystic San Luis Valley, Mountains & Mesas, Rockies Playground, The Great West and Denver and Cities of the Rockies.

To view the full report from DestinationThink!, it can be downloaded here.