Colorado Tourism Office’s list of 12 summer travel deals includes some near Vail

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the summer vacation season, the Colorado Tourism Office released a list of 12 Colorado summer travel deals to book now, including a couple nearby.

Book a staycation at one of the local resorts, or visit http://www.Colorado.com for the full list of travel deals, from Granby to Denver to Mesa Verde National Park.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon is offering a two-for-one summer getaway. Book a one-bedroom condo and you will automatically be upgraded to a two-bedroom condo. Rates start at $259 per night. The tourism office is touting the hotel’s outdoor pool, three hot tubs and three restaurants, as well as its access to hiking, biking, fly-fishing, golf and more. Call 970-790-6000.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon is offering a two-for-one summer getaway special with rates starting at $259 per night.

The Ritz-Carlton at Bachelor Gulch is featured for its Edge of Wild package — stay three nights and receive a $200 resort credit that may be used toward your own adventure. There are also options for guided mountain hikes with a resident naturalist, spa experiences and mountainside dining available. Cost starts at $199 and is valid June 15 through Sept. 28. Call 970-343-1138.

The Ritz-Carlton at Bachelor Gulch's Edge of Wild package includes a $200 resort credit when staying three nights.

Nearby in Leadville, the Passport to Leadville History deal offers access to eight museums for one price. The ticket is good for one visit to each of the town’s eight museums all summer long and also offers 10 percent off scenic trips on the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad and Twin Lakes Interlaken Boat Tours — plus 10 percent discounts on stays Sundays through Wednesdays at the historic Delaware Hotel. Cost for the Passport to Leadville History is $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Call 719-486-3900.