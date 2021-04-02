 Colorado traditions: Skiing Vail Pass by moonlight for beautiful Easter sunrise | VailDaily.com
Colorado traditions: Skiing Vail Pass by moonlight for beautiful Easter sunrise

Skiing with brother sun, sister moon and peaks of glory

John Meyer
The Denver Post
On the horizon, Wingle Ridge on Shrine Mountain, under the moon shortly before sunrise on Shrine Pass, Easter 2016.
John Meyer, The Denver Post

My favorite Easter sunrise ritual began a few years ago when I realized there would be a nearly full moon in the western sky during the pre-dawn hours of Easter that year. Because I love moonlight ski touring in the backcountry, I immediately realized this was a chance to ski from Vail Pass to Shrine Pass by moonlight as Easter sunrise approached.

After checking sunrise and moonset data, I set my plan: I would park on Vail Pass and ski northwest for 1.8 miles to Shrine Pass, alone with the moon and the stars, kicking and gliding for a little less than an hour as the eastern sky behind me began to brighten. If I timed it just right, I would get to my favorite spot at Shrine Pass just before sunrise with a glorious 360-degree panorama at 11,200 feet.

My plan worked to perfection. There was plenty of light from the moon to ski without a headlamp. As the eastern horizon brightened, the higher peaks around me turned pink as their summits caught the first rays of the rising sun. I watched as the Wingle Ridge on Shrine Mountain caught fire in the alpenglow, first purple-pink, then orange, in the final moments before sunrise.

